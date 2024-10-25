JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Short Interest Up 1,042.2% in October

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, an increase of 1,042.2% from the September 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JGLO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.90. 74,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $63.60.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

