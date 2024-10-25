Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.24-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.707-1.727 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Integer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.240-5.430 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITGR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

NYSE ITGR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.77. 187,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,382. Integer has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at $272,824.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

