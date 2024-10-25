Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 923.5% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Legrand Trading Down 0.3 %

LGRDY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. 22,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,566. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. Legrand has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

