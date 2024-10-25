Garrison Point Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Bank increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 29,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 54,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 15,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.5% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $557.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $607.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $212.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

