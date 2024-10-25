Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Neonode in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.
Neonode Trading Up 2.4 %
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 247.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neonode will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
