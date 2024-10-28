D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Up 92.0% in October

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,000 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the September 30th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of HEPS remained flat at $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $948.26 million, a PE ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 2.65. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $312.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.