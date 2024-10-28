Alto Neuroscience (ANRO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE: ANRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/23/2024 – Alto Neuroscience had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Alto Neuroscience was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

10/23/2024 – Alto Neuroscience was downgraded by analysts at Rodman & Renshaw from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/23/2024 – Alto Neuroscience was downgraded by analysts at RODMAN&RENSHAW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2024 – Alto Neuroscience had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/10/2024 – Alto Neuroscience had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Alto Neuroscience is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANRO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.22. 714,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85.

Get Alto Neuroscience Inc alerts:

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANRO. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,267,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $9,788,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at $8,233,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at $7,039,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at $5,372,000.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.