Energi (NRG) Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $4.20 million and $338,910.02 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00037566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 82,151,788 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.