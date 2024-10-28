Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF) Short Interest Update

Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200. Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $916,011.00, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86.
About Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF
