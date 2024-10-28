Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Up 17.6% in October

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,800 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 281,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 2.1 %

TUSK traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 42,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,494. The company has a market cap of $212.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 99,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Further Reading

