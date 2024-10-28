Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Global X PropTech ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

PTEC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 202. Global X PropTech ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1,113.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54.

Global X PropTech ETF Company Profile

The Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X PropTech index. The fund tracks an index comprised of 50 global property technology companies, PropTechs, benefiting from innovations relating to residential and commercial real estate efficiency. Selection and weighting are based on market capitalization.

