Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Global X PropTech ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
PTEC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 202. Global X PropTech ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1,113.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54.
Global X PropTech ETF Company Profile
