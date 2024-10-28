Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Down 19.5% in October

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,500 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 899,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Up 15.3 %

Shares of LPTX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. 871,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,493. The company has a market capitalization of $106.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.27. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPTX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 268.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 284,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 51,838 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 349.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 219,563 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 255,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 111.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 457,904 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.