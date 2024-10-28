Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Short Interest Down 19.3% in October

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,920,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 90,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

Vale Price Performance

VALE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 69,237,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,512,557. Vale has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

