Head to Head Analysis: Euronav (CMBT) versus The Competition

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is one of 55 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Euronav to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Euronav and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.04 billion $858.03 million 2.47 Euronav Competitors $687.69 million $121.02 million 11.22

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Euronav pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.6% and pay out 33.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

47.1% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Euronav has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s peers have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 112.38% 22.35% 11.43% Euronav Competitors 31.30% 15.84% 8.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Euronav and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronav Competitors 262 1546 1751 82 2.45

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 33.73%. Given Euronav’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Euronav has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

