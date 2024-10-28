Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) SVP Sells 9,894 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,058,658.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.07. 1,579,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,872. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.09. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 269.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 200.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.18.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

