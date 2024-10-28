Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $212.64 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001475 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,875.07 or 0.99778594 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,646.39 or 0.99452043 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 1.00084699 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 528 active market(s) with $170,202,309.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

