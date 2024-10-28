BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,051,400 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the September 30th total of 1,162,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

BYD Trading Up 2.0 %

BYDDF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 76,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,602. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.30. BYD has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

