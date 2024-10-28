CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 376,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 654.3 days.

CCL Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.55. 15,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $61.27.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

