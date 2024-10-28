CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 376,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 654.3 days.
CCL Industries Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.55. 15,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $61.27.
CCL Industries Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.