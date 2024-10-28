pzETH (PZETH) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. pzETH has a market cap of $50.41 million and approximately $138,240.00 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pzETH has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One pzETH token can now be bought for $2,988.89 or 0.04284792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH was first traded on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 49,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 49,502.61308496. The last known price of pzETH is 2,946.98947087 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $166,436.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

