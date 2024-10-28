Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Update

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bravo Mining Price Performance

BRVMF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. 35,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Bravo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Get Bravo Mining alerts:

Bravo Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.