Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Update

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Bravo Mining Price Performance
BRVMF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. 35,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Bravo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.
Bravo Mining Company Profile
