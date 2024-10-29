Celestia Price Tops $5.27 on Top Exchanges (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $742.63 million and approximately $192.82 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Celestia token can now be purchased for about $5.27 or 0.00007233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,208.74 or 0.99193239 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,950.48 or 0.98838463 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,079,780,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,079,561,643.835333 with 220,605,171.585333 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.01904801 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $134,261,729.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

