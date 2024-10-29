Citigroup Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 158,023 call options on the company. This is an increase of 62% compared to the average daily volume of 97,670 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup
Citigroup Stock Performance
C traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.69. 12,430,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,369,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $67.81.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Further Reading
