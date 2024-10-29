James Joseph Lee Sells 615 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CAO James Joseph Lee sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $55,097.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,675.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Enova International Price Performance

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.11. The stock had a trading volume of 200,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average is $71.97. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enova International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enova International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Enova International by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.