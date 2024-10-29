ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Up 62.7% in October

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the September 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ROHM Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 56,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. ROHM has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that ROHM will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

