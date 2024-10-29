Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Update

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the September 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Niu Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:NIU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,107. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $184.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter.
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.
