BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Price Performance

ZPS stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$11.78 and a 52 week high of C$12.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.17.

