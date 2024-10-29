Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,300 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 724,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Danone Stock Down 0.6 %

DANOY stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. 2,243,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. Danone has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

