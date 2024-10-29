Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,300 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 724,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Danone Stock Down 0.6 %
DANOY stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. 2,243,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. Danone has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $14.72.
Danone Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Danone
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.