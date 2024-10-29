Stratis Trading Down 6.3% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $20,622.67 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.55 or 0.03628628 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00036946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.