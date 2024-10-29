Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.0 days.
Derwent London Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DWVYF remained flat at $29.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. Derwent London has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $30.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Derwent London to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.
About Derwent London
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Derwent London
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.