Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.0 days.

OTCMKTS DWVYF remained flat at $29.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. Derwent London has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Derwent London to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

