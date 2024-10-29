Short Interest in NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) Drops By 37.7%

NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the September 30th total of 366,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,728,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NOHO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRNK remained flat at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,000,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,410,188. NOHO has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About NOHO

NOHO, Inc manufactures and sells energy drinks. The company provides The NOHO Supershot energy drink to cure hangovers. Its NOHO Supershot energy drink also offers energy boost to beat general fatigue, jet lag, and wooziness. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

