Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3264 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of Yankuang Energy Group stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $19.95.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yankuang Energy Group
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.