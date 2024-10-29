Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3264 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

