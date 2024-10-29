Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Critical Review

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -154.04% -109.08% Tonix Pharmaceuticals -1,196.11% -158.27% -119.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.47 million N/A N/A Tonix Pharmaceuticals $7.77 million 2.97 -$116.66 million ($110.97) 0.00

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Tonix Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Tonix Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 249.65%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32,442.58%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM); and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP-1 receptor and glucagon receptor dual agonist, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of obesity. The company’s therapeutic programs include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation for the treatment of patients with moderate COVID-19; NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 for the treatment of cognitive impairment; and Gemcabene for the treatment of dyslipidemia. It has a license agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of Gemcabene. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults. Its portfolio focuses on central nervous system disorders, as well as rare disease, immunology, and infectious disease product candidates. The company’s priority is to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablet), which has completed two positive Phase 3 studies for the management of fibromyalgia. TNX-102 SL is also being developed to treat fibromyalgia-type Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Its TNX-1300 (cocaine esterase) is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication and has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA. The company’s rare disease development portfolio comprises TNX-2900, an intranasal potentiated oxytocin for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). Its immunology portfolio includes TNX-1500, which is a biologic to address organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases. The company’s infectious disease pipeline includes TNX-801, a vaccine in development to prevent smallpox and mpox. TNX-801 also serves as the live virus vaccine platform or recombinant pox vaccine platform for other infectious diseases, including TNX-1800 and TNX-1850, in development as a vaccine to protect against COVID-19. Its infectious disease development portfolio also comprises TNX-3900, and TNX-4200 are orally available CD45 antagonists in preclinical development. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has collaboration agreement with Bilthoven Biologicals to advance TNX-801 mpox vaccine candidate; and with X-Chem, Inc. to develop broad-spectrum antivirals. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.