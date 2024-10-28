Audius (AUDIO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.26 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $156.10 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,926.81 or 0.99663726 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,434.91 or 0.98972525 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,270,832,276 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

