Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Up 61.5% in October

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TCBIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $22.71.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

