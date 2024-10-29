First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 9.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Northwest Company Profile
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
