Ethereum (ETH) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $2,628.93 or 0.03631393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $316.54 billion and $20.70 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00036797 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,406,284 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

