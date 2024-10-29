Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CARV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. 5,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carver Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

