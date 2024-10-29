iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the September 30th total of 989,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,072,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 586,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,520,000 after acquiring an additional 152,711 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,815,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 394,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.61 and a one year high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

