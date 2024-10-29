Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $56,496.64 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00061450 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006195 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,580.86 or 0.38034485 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

