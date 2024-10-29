BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ZWH stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.69. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of C$20.62 and a 52 week high of C$25.36.

