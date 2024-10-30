Bitcoiva Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.45 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $72.45 million and $288,149.98 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for about $4.52 or 0.00006280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,903.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.73 or 0.00518372 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00023086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00070551 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000143 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.52328485 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $288,657.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

