DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 419.51 ($5.44) and traded as high as GBX 479.54 ($6.22). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 477.40 ($6.19), with a volume of 2,789,752 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered DS Smith to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 498 ($6.46) to GBX 480 ($6.22) in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DS Smith

DS Smith Trading Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of £6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,705.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 466.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 420.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02.

In other DS Smith news, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.11), for a total transaction of £453,799.08 ($588,508.73). Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

DS Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.