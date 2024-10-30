St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 594.84 ($7.71) and traded as high as GBX 857.74 ($11.12). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 849 ($11.01), with a volume of 1,229,796 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 550 ($7.13) to GBX 700 ($9.08) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 784.25 ($10.17).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on STJ

St. James’s Place Trading Down 0.4 %

St. James’s Place Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -82,550.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 748.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 599.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10.

(Get Free Report)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.