Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.36 and last traded at $114.36, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.36.

Legrand Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.91%.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

