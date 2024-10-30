Short Interest in Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA) Declines By 15.7%

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,800 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 465,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MURA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Mural Oncology in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mural Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mural Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MURA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. 45,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,902. Mural Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Mural Oncology will post -7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mural Oncology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter worth about $998,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter worth about $5,300,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mural Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mural Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mural Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mural Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.