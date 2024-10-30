First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $11.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4,439.42. 71,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,673. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4,085.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3,862.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,756.13 and a twelve month high of $4,446.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $4,350.00 to $5,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,256.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.