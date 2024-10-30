Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Down 17.0% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 70,469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 250.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 318,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 227,711 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 316,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,821 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 312,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 61,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

