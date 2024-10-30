Ariston Services Group Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.27.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $122.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,161. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $163.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.