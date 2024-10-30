Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Up 22.0% in October

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,643,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Halberd Stock Performance

Shares of HALB remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 335,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Halberd has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Halberd Company Profile

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

