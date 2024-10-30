Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.85.

Masco Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masco will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Masco by 956.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after buying an additional 895,950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 66.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,581,000 after buying an additional 728,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,391,000 after purchasing an additional 551,203 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

